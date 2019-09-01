Sunny with a High Near 88

By
News Desk
-
20
Views
Mostly sunny and warm through Labor Day. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the south today, which expands northward to central and northern areas on Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday 

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday  Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday  

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR