Mostly sunny and warm through Labor Day. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the south today, which expands northward to central and northern areas on Monday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
