Weather Story

Windy and hot today. Isolated showers and t-storms; mainly in the far north. With low humidity, elevated to critical fire weather is likely across much of the area. A bit cooler on Wednesday but elevated to critical fire weather will remain likely.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered sprinkles before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.