Weather Story

Seasonably warm and locally breezy today. Elevated fire weather will likely this afternoon in portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern portions of the area this afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.