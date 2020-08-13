Weather Story

Critical fire weather remains likely across much of the area with a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and a gusty wind. Any isolated thunderstorms will be restricted to near the Montana border.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.