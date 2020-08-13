Weather Story
Critical fire weather remains likely across much of the area with a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and a gusty wind. Any isolated thunderstorms will be restricted to near the Montana border.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
