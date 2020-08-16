Weather Story
Hot and dry again today with light winds. Monday and Tuesday will see much of the same, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms both days.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW