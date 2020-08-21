Weather Story

Expect dry conditions today with sunshine dimmed by widespread areas of smoke.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Widespread smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.