Weather Story
Expect dry conditions today with sunshine dimmed by widespread areas of smoke.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Widespread smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW