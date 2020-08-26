Weather Story

Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the area today. Strong wind gusts possible. Storms will move toward the northeast through the day, reaching Johnson County this evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.