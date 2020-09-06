Weather Story

Red Flag Warnings across the area today, with record highs expected. Slightly cooler Sunday, with Red Flag Warnings continuing west of the Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Areas of smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 53. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Labor Day

A chance of sprinkles between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 11pm and midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Low around 29. Very windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 33 mph becoming east northeast 33 to 43 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.