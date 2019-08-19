Critical fire weather conditions (windy with low relative humidity) will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions will continue through the remainder of the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.