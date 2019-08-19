Sunny with a High Near 88

By
News Desk
-
36
Views
Critical fire weather conditions (windy with low relative humidity) will occur over much of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, warm and dry conditions will continue through the remainder of the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday 

Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR