Weather Story
Warm and sunny across the Cowboy State today, with highs near to above average. Central and eastern parts of the state may see some smoke/haze this morning before dissipating by the afternoon. Temperatures remain mild overnight, with near-record heat possible by Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
