Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms across far southern Wyoming today. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.