Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms across far southern Wyoming today. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
