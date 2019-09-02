Mostly sunny and warm through Labor Day. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the south today, which expands northward to central and northern areas on Monday.
Detailed Forecast
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
