Weather Story
Hot today. A combination of low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated to critical fire weather across portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the north; with locally severe storms possible with hail and strong winds, with the best chance in Johnson County. More widespread elevated to critical fire weather is possible on Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
