Weather Story

Hot today. A combination of low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated to critical fire weather across portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the north; with locally severe storms possible with hail and strong winds, with the best chance in Johnson County. More widespread elevated to critical fire weather is possible on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

