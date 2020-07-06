Weather Story

Hot today. A combination of low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated to critical fire weather across portions of central and southern Wyoming. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the north; with locally severe storms possible with hail and strong winds, with the best chance in Johnson County. More widespread elevated to critical fire weather is possible on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.