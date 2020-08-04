Weather Story

Sunny to partly cloudy across the Cowboy State today. The mountains and Johnson County may see isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Red Flag Warning is in effect for the south through 8 pm today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.