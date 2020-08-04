Weather Story
Sunny to partly cloudy across the Cowboy State today. The mountains and Johnson County may see isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Red Flag Warning is in effect for the south through 8 pm today.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW