Weather Story

The Cowboy State will see sunny to partly cloudy skies today and warm temperatures. There will be isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over higher terrain.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

