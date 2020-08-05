Weather Story

The Cowboy State will see sunny to partly cloudy skies today and warm temperatures. There will be isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially over higher terrain.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.