Weather Story
Hot temperatures return today with high pressure over the area. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm is expected along the northern border and in the mountains. Elevated fire weather is possible starting Sunday with breezy conditions developing.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW