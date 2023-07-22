Weather Story

Hot temperatures return today with high pressure over the area. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm is expected along the northern border and in the mountains. Elevated fire weather is possible starting Sunday with breezy conditions developing.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89.