Weather Story

Another warm/hot, dry, and sunny day is in store for Today. Not much change until Friday when moisture moves up from the south and brings rain/thunderstorms chances to locations west of the Continental Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.