Weather Story
Not quite as hot statewide today with a gusty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
