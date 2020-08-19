Weather Story

Not quite as hot statewide today with a gusty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.