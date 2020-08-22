Weather Story

Smoky conditions today with a few isolated showers in spots this afternoon, mainly south and over the mountains. Similar conditions are expected for tomorrow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers after 5pm. Widespread smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers before 7pm. Widespread smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.