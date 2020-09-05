Weather Story
Red Flag Warnings across the area today, with record highs expected. Slightly cooler Sunday, with Red Flag Warnings continuing west of the Divide.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Monday Night
Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 2am. Low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 28 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW