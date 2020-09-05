Weather Story

Red Flag Warnings across the area today, with record highs expected. Slightly cooler Sunday, with Red Flag Warnings continuing west of the Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight

Widespread haze before midnight. Clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night

Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 2am. Low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 28 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday



Sunny, with a high near 74.