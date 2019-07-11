Sunshine, some clouds and hot today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in northern Wyoming with strong wind gusts possible. A combination of a gusty breeze and low relative humidity will bring elevated fire behavior this afternoon into central and southern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.