Sunny with a High Near 90

Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected over the north and east. The strongest storms are most likely in Johnson County. Elevated fire weather in the south.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

