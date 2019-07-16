Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected over the north and east. The strongest storms are most likely in Johnson County. Elevated fire weather in the south.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.