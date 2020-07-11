Weather Story

Expect another warm to hot and dry day today. There will be much less wind than yesterday. Wind will increase again on Sunday and likely bring another day of elevated to critical fire weather across much of the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86