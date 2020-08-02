Weather Story

Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer today. Isolated thunderstorms are again possible in the afternoon and evening, especially in the north and near the mountains. The chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms will continue for much of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.