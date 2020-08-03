Weather Story
Sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in central and northern areas and near the mountains. Gusty Winds and Small Hail possible. Red Flag Warning is in effect for the south from 1 pm today through 8 pm Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 7 mph becoming east in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
