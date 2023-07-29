Weather Story
A warm day is expected today. Isolated thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening but most places should stay dry. Sunday looks similar before a wetter pattern moves in for next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.
