Weather Story

A warm day is expected today. Isolated thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening but most places should stay dry. Sunday looks similar before a wetter pattern moves in for next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 77. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.