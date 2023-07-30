Weather Story
A warm day is expected today. Isolated thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon and evening but most places should stay dry. Sunday looks similar before a wetter pattern moves in for next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 77. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW