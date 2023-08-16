Weather Story
Another hot, dry, and sunny day is in store. There will be a bit more wind this afternoon courtesy of a weak boundary moving through this morning/afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
