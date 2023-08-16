Weather Story

Another hot, dry, and sunny day is in store. There will be a bit more wind this afternoon courtesy of a weak boundary moving through this morning/afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.