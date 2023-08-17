Weather Story

Another hot, dry, and sunny day is in store. Clouds will increase from the southwest this afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible across the west. Any smoke/haze will likely get pushed out tonight, due to winds shifting to the southwest and the increasing moisture into the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.