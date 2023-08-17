Sunny With a High Near 91

Weather Story

Another hot, dry, and sunny day is in store. Clouds will increase from the southwest this afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible across the west. Any smoke/haze will likely get pushed out tonight, due to winds shifting to the southwest and the increasing moisture into the area.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

