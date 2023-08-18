Weather Story

Warm and windy today with an increase in rain shower activity, especially west of the Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.