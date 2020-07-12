Weather Story

Very warm today with triple-digit temperatures likely in some areas. Critical fire conditions across eastern and central areas due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. Monday and Tuesday will see a relief from the heat.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night



Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.