Sunny with a High Near 91

Weather Story

Mostly sunny again today with isolated storms east of the Continental Divide. More sunshine for Sunday with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms once again possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

