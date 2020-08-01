Weather Story
Mostly sunny again today with isolated storms east of the Continental Divide. More sunshine for Sunday with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms once again possible.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
