Weather Story

Hot and dry weather continuing. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly across the north. Hot and dry weather will continue through mid-week with afternoon thunderstorms possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.