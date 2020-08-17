Weather Story
Hot and dry weather continuing. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly across the north. Hot and dry weather will continue through mid-week with afternoon thunderstorms possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
