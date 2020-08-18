Weather Story

Expect hot conditions to persist over the area today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 9 PM for areas across the north. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for all locations during the afternoon and evening. Across

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night



Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.