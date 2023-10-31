Superintendent Announces Retirement Plans

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s superintendent will retire July 1, 2024. An email sent via the district’s ParentSquare service contained a letter Superintendent Kelly McGovern will submit to the district’s board of trustees Nov. 13 agenda.

“It has been a privilege and honor to work for Sweetwater County School District Number One since August 1991,” McGovern wrote in her letter.

McGovern has been the superintendent for the past 10 years, having worked her way through the ranks from being a math teacher at Rock Springs High School. During her 33-year career, she served as Northpark Elementary’s principal, the district’s curriculum and assessment specialist, its human resources director, as well as assistant superintendent.

“I am forever grateful and appreciative of our staff who continue to give their all every single day to our students and community,” she wrote. “They are heroes who continue to serve as role models for students and help prepare them for their future.”