Superintendent Community Forum Day One: Jason Fuss

Sweetwater County School District #2 held its first community forum with Jason Fuss at the table. A panel asked two questions per person that had been submitted by the community.

Fuss said in the opening of the forum, “This is my home and I want to continue to build relationships and I want to continue to add bricks to the foundation of the already great legacy.” Fuss plans to lead the district with a fair and bureaucratic leadership style that allows for flexibility in his role. Fuss has been in the Green River community since 1999, serving in the school district and building his community through his career at home.

Fuss plans to continue to build on his school and community relationships as the superintendent through pulling resources, continuing to engage in career building with the students and local companies, and giving parents transparency in what is happening within the school district while encouraging parental involvement. He plans to supply support for the teachers that take care of his students while keeping personnel information confidential and supporting those students who have learning disabilities or personal situations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The next community forums will be held Wednesday, March 12 for Scott Cooper and Thursday, March 13 for Annette Walters.