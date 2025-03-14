Superintendent Community Forum Day Three: Annette Walters

Sweetwater County School District #2 had its final community forum Thursday with superintendent candidate Annette Walters who came all the way from New Jersey.

Walters has a long history of administrative positions and plans to use her experiences and knowledge to further student education through the community. Her vision of the district’s education system is one that reflects the culture of the community and stated, “Wyoming has the best educational system in the country. Where we’re going is being the leaders in the education system.” Walters plans to lead through listening and observation with an honest stance in order to customize solutions to conflicts that may arise and to maintain transparency with parents.

Walters will keep an open communication not only with parents but with local businesses as well, calling the relationship between the school district and businesses and local colleges, “Significant.” When questions about the budget came up, Walters’ desire is to treat the money as if it’s someone else’s and plans to spend it on what the district needs while limiting extra expenditures through local sponsors.

This community forum concludes the superintendent candidate selection process that was open to the public. Selections will be made between Walters, Jason Fuss, and Scott Cooper.