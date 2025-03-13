Superintendent Community Forum Day Two: Scott Cooper

Sweetwater County School District #2 had its second community forum Wednesday with Scott Cooper. The panel asked him a series of questions submitted by the public.

Cooper has a long history with school in urban areas and takes pride in what he’s accomplished. “I had some of my best years in small, rural districts.” Cooper plans to bring what he’s accomplished in the small districts of Colorado to Green River with a more direct, personal approach to his role in leadership and to be involved using occasional observation without micromanaging the teaching staff. He plans to use this personal touch to assist with affirming the relationships the school district has with the work force and extra curricular activities that the district provides their students.

Cooper encourages student engagement and development, wanting at least 80% of the student populace to engage in activities outside their classrooms in order to encourage their development as individuals and professionals. When questioned about what he sees for the future of the district, he said, “I know the budget is getting tight but lets keep in mind what’s best for the kids.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The next community forum will be held Thursday, March 13 with the last candidate Annette Walters. Jason Fuss’ community forum has been covered here.