Superintendent Contracts Show Increased Compensation, Spell Out Responsibilities

ROCK SPRINGS – What does a superintendent of schools do and how are they compensated?

A look at contracts between Superintendent Joseph Libby and Sweetwater County School District No. 1, as well as the contract between the district and Kelly McGovern, the former superintendent, outline the compensation packages both were granted by the district’s board of trustees, as well as the expectations placed upon them.

SweetwaterNOW received both contracts through a public records request to the district. Libby’s contract started July 1 and ends June 30, 2026, while McGovern’s last contract started in 2018 and was originally set to end June 30, 2022. Her contract was extended one year by the board.

According to Libby’s contract, he earns an annual salary of $178,000 for both the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 fiscal years and is subject to a salary increase equal to or greater than the percentage increase negotiated for the district’s certified staff members. This is higher than McGovern’s contracted salary was listed at $156,325 per year. The district covers insurance for the superintendent, their spouses, and eligible dependents.

Both superintendent contracts specify an $800 per month vehicle allowance, plus mileage compensation for out-of-district trips. The vehicle allowance is paid monthly with the base salary. The superintendent is responsible for the maintenance of the vehicle, as well as providing insurance and licensing it. In both contracts, the superintendent receives 20 days of vacation per year. Both contracts also state the district also agrees to pay or reimburse the superintendent reasonable expenses approved by the board incurred during the course of their duties.

Both contracts also state the superintendent will receive a complete medical examination at least once every two years, and the school board will be notified of the superintendent’s fitness in relation to their ability to serve as superintendent.

Libby’s contract includes a relocation loan of $10,000 from the district. According to the contract, while he is obligated to pay back the loan, the district will forgive half of the loan at the end of his first year in the district and forgive the other half at the end of his second year. If the contract terminates for any reason, he is required to pay the remaining amount of the loan within 30 days. Any amount owed after the 30 days is subject to accrue 18% per year or the maximum amount allowable by law.

So, What Does a Superintendent Do?

Both contracts state the superintendent is the chief executive officer for the board and is in charge of the administration of schools within the district. This includes the direction and assigning of teachers and other employees within the schools, as well as being tasked with organizing and arranging the administrative and supervisory staff to best serve the district. Both contracts state all personnel are subject to the approval of the school board.

Superintendents can suggest policies and procedures needed to maintain and improve the function of the district’s schools. The board refers all suggestions and complaints to the superintendent for study. The superintendent also has the right to attend all board meetings, as well as all citizen committee meetings, and serves as an ex-officio member of all school board committees, being asked to provide administrative recommendations on business items conducted by those groups. The superintendent also can attend executive sessions hosted by the school board, unless they’re specifically excused by the board in accordance with Wyoming’s open meetings law.

The school board encourages its superintendent to continue professional growth through participation in activities conducted by school administrator groups or school board associations, as well as seminars and courses offered by educational institutions and informational meetings with people and groups that would enhance the superintendent’s ability to do their job.

The contracts state that both the board and superintendent will meet on or before June 30 of each year to establish district goals for the following year. Those goals are part of the rubric used by the board in evaluating the superintendent. There are two evaluations listed – an informal evaluation conducted in October and a formal evaluation in June or each year. Contract renewal discussions start in October for one fiscal year beyond the contract termination date, following the informal evaluation. If the board and Libby do not come to terms by March, 1 2026, his contract ends June 30, 2026.