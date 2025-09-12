Superintendent Degenfelder Outlines Six Key Education Initiatives at Rock Springs Chamber Luncheon

ROCK SPRINGS — Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder spoke at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon about six key initiatives for education.

The first initiative is parental empowerment. Parents are the number one educator in their child’s life but need to work hand in hand with the teacher. Degenfelder says they will build this connection by increasing transparency around curriculum, data like the WY-TOPP and NAEP, and school performance ratings.

The second initiative is preparing students for the workforce. The state has focused on Career and Technical Education by doubling the funding for CTE organizations. The Wyoming Department of Education is starting a workplace learning program in which the students are getting out of the classroom and learning the same standards. “Making it more hands-on because we know that students are learning better that way,” Degenfelder said. Degenfelder briefly mentioned a new artificial intelligence initiative, but more information will be revealed at a later date.

The third initiative is to increase patriotism in the classroom. The WDE started a civics education portal for teachers to add to their curriculum. The first statewide teacher conference was held and the theme was about the 250th birthday of the United States. Degenfelder briefly talked about designating certain schools as “Patriot Schools”. Degenfelder said she is working with outside organizations to see if they can find incentives for schools to become Patriot Schools. The Patriot Schools program could come out as soon as this Veterans Day, and at the latest, America’s 250th birthday, according to Degenfelder

The fourth initiative is to improve efficiency and reduce bureaucracy. The WDE is reducing data reporting requirements.The amount of unnecessary applications to get funding will be streamlined.

The fifth initiative is to support teachers. The WDE started a teacher retention and recruitment task force. Three things most teachers said that make them want to leave the classroom are compensation, support from leadership and discipline issues. They started a principal leadership academy and they are looking at the data to see if it worked. The WDE is working with the legislature on discipline reform and they are reducing the number of standards and assessments to lessen teachers’ workload.

The last initiative is increasing early literacy. “We have to make sure our kids are reading at grade level by third grade,” Degenfelder said. The WDE updated rules and regulations around identification and implementation of different literacy plans in districts. In October they are going to announce a new initiative around language and literacy, reworking state statutes around literacy and using evidence-based tools to teach kids how to read.