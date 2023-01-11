Superintendent, RSHS Principal Support Continued Four-Day School Week (Part 2)

ROCK SPRINGS — Additional support for continuing the four-day school week has come from Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes and from Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern.

Suppes echoed the sentiments of Rock Springs Junior High School Principal Kris Cundall, Pilot Butte Elementary School Principal Nancy Torstenbo, and Eastside Elementary School Co-Principals Tina Searle and Karl Wells, Ph.D, that the four-day school week has benefited teacher and staff professional development.

“There were challenges at the start (of the four-day week); there’s no way around that,” Suppes said. The RSHS Principal added that a lot of kinks were worked out at the start of the four-day week, but once the four-day week got going, although professional development had always taken place, it was now possible with Fridays available for teacher conferences and planning that professional development which formerly had had to wait until summer could now take place during the school year itself, with immediate application to teaching of students.

Although there is one less day for instruction, classes are now 5-6 minutes longer each day, Suppes said.

Moreover, student athletes and other students involved in activities such as the debate team, are no longer missing class days on Fridays. A 400-mile trip to, say, Gillette, often entailed student athletes leaving at around 6 a.m. Friday morning and thus missing the entire school day on a Friday. With the four-day school week, student athletes are no longer missing instruction time.

Suppes added, though, that with a four-day week, if a student does miss a school day due to illness or another reason, it is the responsibility of the student to make up for that extra work missed.

Family Time

Suppes described the current school year as a “settling in” time for parents and teachers. This is the second school year for the four-day week, after getting a start with it during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The benefits for students include having more family time together, Suppes said, with Fridays available during hunting season and for travel with their parents and siblings, and having students not missing out on class time as a result.

Some students need to hold down part-time jobs in order to help their families or themselves financially, Suppes added, and having a three-day weekend means more work time available for those students on Fridays. Part-time jobs provide valuable help for high school students not only financially, but also in terms of the work experience and resume bullet points they provide.

Students at Pilot Butte Elementary School gather for an assembly.

The Superintendent Speaks

The individual whose viewpoint equals that of several others’ put together is fully on board with the four-day school week and wants to see it continue.

“I’m in favor of the four-day school week,” SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said, adding that there has been strong support from the community for the four-day school week, which would not have been implemented without support from the school board.

Moreover, the school district has been able to meet state instructional time requirements. Concerns about finding baby-sitters for younger-age elementary students on Fridays has not turned out to be a major issue.

McGovern emphasized that it is important to continue in the future with the four-day school week in order to have a proper amount of time to evaluate its efficacy. COVID’s impact has made it more difficult to evaluate to what extent, if any, district WYTOPP scores and other measures of student performance have been affected by the switch to a four-day week. In addition to COVID, the closure of two schools (Overland and Westridge), with those students moving to Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools, has likely had an impact, but to what extent is uncertain.

“If there are things we can do (to improve student performance), we will certainly do that,” McGovern said.

School districts switching to a four-day week is a growing trend, McGovern added, and the district has been hearing about the advantages to both students and teachers with the shorter school week, with longer class times. Prior to SCSD No. 1 moving to a four-day schedule, McGovern said the idea was “vetted thoroughly” based on the experience of other districts which have gone to the four-day schedule previously. District 1 schools in Farson have been on a four-day school week for several years now.

“The community has rallied around the four-day week,” McGovern said. The superintendent added that she is proud of the fact that SCSD No. 1 was one of the first school districts in Wyoming to adopt the four-day week, and other districts that are still on a five-day schedule are paying attention to how it is working out in District No. 1.

“Several districts are looking at (the four-day schedule),” McGovern said. “Sweetwater 1 is innovative and progressive.”

McGovern echoed the four-day schedule benefits which other district administrators mentioned, especially with regard to students being able to enjoy more time with their families.

“COVID taught us the value of family and friendship,” McGovern said.

Moreover, McGovern agreed with other district administrators that the four-day school week was producing less burnout with district employees, especially teachers.

“Quality of teaching makes the difference,” McGovern said. “We want to continue to support our teachers and lift them up.”

With less teacher burnout under the four-day school week, and increased time for teacher professional development, collaboration and planning on Fridays, District No. 1 is better able to not only attract high quality new teachers but also to retain more of its veteran teachers with their extensive classroom knowledge capital which benefits students.

Student Response

So how do the district clientele—the students—feel about the four-day school week? As might be expected, students interviewed voiced overwhelming support for continuing with the four-day week. That said, a few students mentioned one or two key challenges which the four-day week creates for them.

