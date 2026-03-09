Superintendent to Show New High School Images at Board Meeting Monday

A rendering of the new Rock Springs High School exterior. Image Courtesy of SCSD No. 1.

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees will hear about progress on the new Rock Springs High School during the board’s meeting Monday night.

A presentation is available as part of the meeting documents featuring conceptual images and design drafts. Superintendent Joseph Libby will give the presentation during the Superintendent Reports portion of the meeting.

The Board’s consent agenda includes the approval of a Head Start Continuation Grant, the Head Start 2025-2026 Self-Assessment Report, and the approval for the nutrition services processed foods commodities bid with the Western Wyoming Food Cooperative.

An executive session is also planned for the discussion of legal and personnel issues.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meeting, with the exception of executive sessions, is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.