Support and Success — Ann Rudoff (Ep. 3)

There’s an old African proverb which famously declares, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

Success doesn’t come immediately and it doesn’t happen singularly. A handful of studies have been conducted to correlate the connection between support systems and an athlete’s success. Results from those studies have shown that the more support there is, the more success there will be.

Bringing people together and supporting them is what Ann Rudoff seeks to achieve on a daily basis. She teaches Communications at Western Wyoming Community College, but beyond her role as a teacher is her involvement in the lives of many student athletes at Western. With a wealth of knowledge in human communication and interaction, Ann firmly believes in the importance of relationships.

Whether you are on the sideline, in the game or behind the scenes, you play an important part in the success of athletics and individuals in the community.

