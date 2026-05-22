Support GR Speech & Debate at the 2026 Showcase June 1

Support GR Speech & Debate at the 2026 Showcase June 1

The Green River High School Speech and Debate Team is inviting the community to an evening showcasing the hard work, passion, and talent students have demonstrated throughout the 2026 season.

WHEN

June 1st

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WHERE

Green River High School Auditorium



The team’s annual showcase is set for Monday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Green River High School Auditorium. Attendees will get a firsthand look at performances and presentations from students while also supporting the national team through raffle tickets and additional fundraising opportunities.

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate the dedication students have put in all season long while giving the community a chance to experience speech and debate up close.

Community members are encouraged to attend and show their support for the team.

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