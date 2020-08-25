Support Local Artists and the Green River Arts Council–BID NOW!

The Green River Arts Council is excited to be able to support artists by hosting an Online Auction August 12-28.
The new and exciting online option allows artists to enter artwork via digital photos.
Buyers will be provided with real time updates on their bids and the ever popular “Buy me Now” option will still be available.
The auction is now live and will close on August 28th at noon.
Please support the arts by bidding on a fantastic piece of artwork for your home or business!
For more information
see our website HERE or Call (307) 872-0514 with questions.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Brought to you in partnership with: