Support Local Cancer Patient Sonya Riskus at the Support Sonya Benefit Dinner & Live Auction

Join the community in easing the financial burden associated with breast cancer treatment at the Support Sonya Benefit Dinner & Live Auction.
All proceeds from the event will go to help Rock Springs local, Sonya Riskus with medical, travel and living expenses as she bravely battles invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.
When
Friday, April 26
6:00 PM
Event Details
Enjoy:
- Silent Auction
- DJ & Dancing
- Beer (21 & Up) & Beverages
- 50/50 Raffle
- Gun Raffle
Kids are welcome!
