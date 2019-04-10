Support Local Cancer Patient Sonya Riskus at the Support Sonya Benefit Dinner & Live Auction

About Sonya

Shortly before Christmas 2018, Sonya’s doctor discovered a lump in her breast and she was advised to have further testing. In January 2019, after many tests and visits with multiple doctors, she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.

Sonya has already made several trips to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and under-went surgery to remove the lump. The next steps of her journey include 12 weeks of chemotherapy, 6 weeks of radiation and infusions for the next year.

As you might imagine, the cost of diagnosis and treatment is extremely expensive.

The Support Sonya Committee is working to set up a fundraiser to help her with medical, travel and living expenses. Sonya is self-employed and there is still so much unknown that lies ahead.

The weight of the financial burden is overwhelming and we want her to be able to focus on her recovery.

Sonya is a Rock Springs native, a University of Wyoming graduate, and a true “Wyoming Girl”! She loves camping and boating with her friends and family, spending time with her adorable pup Marley and is an avid golfer. She brings joy and laughter to all of the people in her life. We want everyone who knows and loves her to have the opportunity to help her in her fight against breast cancer. Your support will offer the peace of mind needed to focus all of her energy and thoughts on healing.

Let’s show her just how much this community can pull together to help one of our own when she really needs it!