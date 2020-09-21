Support Local Girl’s Battle with Cancer at Fundraiser This Weekend

Join American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs on September 26, 2020 at 12pm for a fundraiser and lunch to benefit Amber Richardson-Lucero.

The fundraiser is set to include your choice of pulled pork sandwiches, green chili, or sloppy joes and sides for just $8.50. Plus, 50/50 raffle baskets at the event and an online raffle basket auction.

Amber is battling a rare cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma. The fundraiser will help alleviate some of the expenses associated with her travel and treatment.

DATE / TIME Advertisement - Story continues below... September 26th

12 pm

Be sure to mark your calendar for the fundraiser, and view the message below from Amber:

Hi my name is Amber Richardson-Lucero, I’m 11 years old and I was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in April 2020. (RMS) is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue- specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs such as bladder or uterus.



RMS can occur at any age, but most often affects children. I am going through chemotherapy every week for 11 months. I have about 8 months left and every 5 weeks I have a 5 days chemotherapy treatment. In August I went through Radiation therapy for 6 weeks, Monday through Friday to help break up and shrink the tumors.



I have a little brother who is 5 and my mom is working at Sapporo’s and taking me to my treatments which I know is stressful for her. I have to do homeschooling this year due to my weakened immune system.



My family is setting up a benefit/fundraiser on Saturday September 26, 2020 at the American

Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs, WY at 12 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and baskets to bid

on. There will also be pulled pork sandwiches Green chili and sloppy joes, baked beans, salads

and extras for $8.50. We will also be posting a small online raffle with various baskets. All

winners will be announced on the day of the benefit.



Watch for all updates on our benefit. If you would like to donate goods or services please contact Becky Comstock at (307) 389-5397.



Monetary donations accepted through Venmo @Becky-Comstock-1.



All help is appreciated and donations go towards my care and expenses related to my treatment and travel expenses to go to appointments in Salt Lake City.

American Legion Post 24