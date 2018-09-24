Support Local Learning at Neighborhood Bake Sale to Benefit Kari’s Access Awards

Join us on Saturday, October 6, at the corner of White Mountain Blvd. & Rampart in Rock Springs for a neighborhood bake sale!

Local kids have coordinated this event, and all proceeds from the sale will go to benefit Kari’s Access Awards.

Support Local Students!

Kari’s Access Awards is an Endowment Fund, within the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation, and was established in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman, a former student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The Fund’s focus is in helping individual School District #1 students (K thru 12) access non-traditional scholarships that give students the opportunity to participate in outside activities that will enhance learning and personal growth.

Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student “One Child At A Time”!

Kari’s Access Awards has gifted to more than 350 students of Sweetwater County School District #1!

Make sure to stop by the bake sale and support local learning!

.

