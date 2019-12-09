Support Local Youth at the 7th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer Tasting

Join us on January 17, 2020 for the 7th annual Wine & Beer tasting fundraiser hosted by Kari’s Access Awards and the Sweetwater One Foundation.

Enjoy a fabulous night of food, drinks and fun for a great cause!

Event Details

Sweetwater Events Complex
January 17, 2020 6PM – 9PM

Tickets

$60 per couple in advance
$35 at the door

Tickets are available at:

Limited VIP Tables are Available
 📞 Call (307) 350-5267

Enjoy:

🍷 Wide Variety of Wine

🍺 Beer Selection

🎶 Live Entertainment

🎟️ Auction Items

🍇 Appetizers

ALL proceeds from the event stay right here to support local youth!

Check out some of the fun from last year. 👇

For More Information:

Please call (307) 871-6039 or (307) 350-5267

