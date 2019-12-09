Support Local Youth at the 7th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer Tasting

Join us on January 17, 2020 for the 7th annual Wine & Beer tasting fundraiser hosted by Kari’s Access Awards and the Sweetwater One Foundation.
Enjoy a fabulous night of food, drinks and fun for a great cause!
Event Details
Sweetwater Events Complex
January 17, 2020 6PM – 9PM
Tickets
$60 per couple in advance
$35 at the door
Tickets are available at:
Enjoy:
🍷 Wide Variety of Wine
🍺 Beer Selection
🎶 Live Entertainment
🎟️ Auction Items
🍇 Appetizers
ALL proceeds from the event stay right here to support local youth!
Check out some of the fun from last year. 👇
