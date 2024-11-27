Support Our Small Businesses by Shopping Locally this Holiday Season + Register to WIN Grand Prize

TRN Media’s 12 Days of Christmas has made shopping locally even sweeter this holiday season…

REGISTRATION BOXES WILL BE AT ALL LISTED PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS NOW – December 17th

BadAss Brews – 98 N 1st East, Green River, WY

98 N 1st East, Green River, WY Birch Family Dental – 661 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY

661 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY Bookcliff Sales – 2028 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY

2028 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY Daniel’s Jewelry – 617 Broadway St #A, Rock Springs, WY

617 Broadway St #A, Rock Springs, WY Desert View Eye Care – 170 Commerce Way #C, Green River, WY

170 Commerce Way #C, Green River, WY Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson – 440 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY

440 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY High Country Hearing Centers – 514 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

514 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY J.C. Jacobs Carpet One Floor & Home – 1447 Dewar St, Rock Springs, WY

1447 Dewar St, Rock Springs, WY Rasmussen Jewelers – 2400 Foothill Blvd. #C, Rock Springs, WY

2400 Foothill Blvd. #C, Rock Springs, WY Rock Island Gym – 1865 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

1865 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY Rushmore Furniture and Appliance – 19 K St, Rock Springs, WY

19 K St, Rock Springs, WY Save the Date Floral – 1175 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Keep your eyes peeled for our Facebook LIVE events on the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page, where our team will highlight the deals at each participating location! Advertisement - Story continues below...

12 Days of Christmas is presented by TRN Media, the parent company of The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW.